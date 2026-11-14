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Easton
⚠️ New 2027 hours for Easton Town Offices & Frothingham Hall
13 days ago
⚠️ New hours for Town Offices & Frothingham Hall in 2027
Starting January 4, 2027, the Town of Easton is changing public hours for Town Offices and Frothingham Hall.
Town Offices (Mon–Thu, closed Fri)
- Monday: 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM (extra evening hours at the Treasurer/Collector payment window)
- Tuesday: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
- Wednesday: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
- Thursday: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
- Friday: Closed
Frothingham Hall
- Monday–Thursday: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM
- Friday: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
The Town says these changes better match busy times and improve service. Many services, including permitting and licensing, are also available online, so you can often skip the trip if that’s easier.
More Info: Welcome to Easton, MA
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