⚠️ New hours for Town Offices & Frothingham Hall in 2027

Starting January 4, 2027, the Town of Easton is changing public hours for Town Offices and Frothingham Hall.

Town Offices (Mon–Thu, closed Fri)

Monday: 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM (extra evening hours at the Treasurer/Collector payment window)

8:00 AM – 7:30 PM (extra evening hours at the payment window) Tuesday: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Wednesday: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Thursday: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Friday: Closed

Frothingham Hall

Monday–Thursday: 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Friday: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

The Town says these changes better match busy times and improve service. Many services, including permitting and licensing, are also available online, so you can often skip the trip if that’s easier.