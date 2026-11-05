🍽️ Eastman GA Sonic Jobs: Multiple Roles From $10–$12/hr

Eastman’s food scene is busy, and Sonic Drive-In on Indian Drive is hiring across the board. Good fit if you want flexible hours, quick training, and on-site work right in town.

Employer: Sonic Drive-In (Store 5419)

Sonic Drive-In (Store 5419) Location: 1098 Indian Drive, Eastman, GA 31023

Pay: Starting at $10.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time, On-site

Serve food to guests at their cars, keep orders accurate, and bring the fun Sonic vibe (with the option to skate if you complete their training). No experience or education needed, just a positive attitude and comfort working nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Sonic Drive-In (Store 5419)

Sonic Drive-In (Store 5419) Location: 1098 Indian Drive, Eastman, GA 31023

Pay: Starting at $10.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time, On-site

Work all over the restaurant—grill, fryer, drinks, ice cream, and drive-thru—so the day goes by fast. Great if you want flexible shifts, like staying busy, and don’t mind cleaning and helping wherever needed.

Employer: Sonic Drive-In (Store 5419)

Sonic Drive-In (Store 5419) Location: 1098 Indian Drive, Eastman, GA 31023

Pay: Starting at $12.00/hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time, On-site

Help run the store: lead and train the team, handle opening/closing, inventory, and guest issues. You’ll need prior restaurant or retail management experience and be ready for nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.