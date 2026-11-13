Eastlake’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in precision metal and wax pattern work. If you like hands-on jobs and steady hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Precision Castparts Location: Eastlake, OH

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:30 pm – 11:30 pm, paid lunch)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll inspect wax patterns and fix small defects using tools like hot torches and hot plates. Good fit if you have steady hands, strong attention to detail, and don’t mind working evenings.

Employer: Precision Castparts

Precision Castparts Location: Eastlake, OH

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Run wax injection presses, check parts for defects, and keep machines within set specs. This role is active and on your feet most of the night, with heavy machinery and multiple machines to manage.

Employer: Precision Castparts – Mold Masters (Airfoils Division)

Location: Eastlake, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00 am – 2:00 pm, Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift role inspecting wax patterns and cleaning up defects at a workbench where you can sit or stand. Great if you want steady weekday hours and like careful, detailed work with hand tools.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.