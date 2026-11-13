⚠️ Board of Assessors meeting on Nov. 18 in Easthampton

The Board of Assessors will meet Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM in person at 50 Payson Avenue, Assessors Office, Basement Level.

On the agenda:

Approval of minutes and Public Speak Time (up to 15 minutes total , 3 minutes per person )

(up to , ) Motor vehicle abatements and recommitments – review and sign

and – review and sign FY2027 exemptions for seniors/surviving spouses, veterans, blind residents, and Community Preservation Act – review and sign

for – review and sign FY2028 Chapterland – review and sign

– review and sign FY2027 recap sheet and supporting schedule – discuss

– discuss 77 Oliver Street PILOT – discuss

– discuss FY2027 new growth and values – discuss

– discuss Real estate exemptions presentation – discuss

Residents can attend in person and share comments during the public speak portion of the meeting.