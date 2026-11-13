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Easthampton
⚠️ Nov. 18 Board of Assessors meeting on FY2027 tax items
11 days ago
⚠️ Board of Assessors meeting on Nov. 18 in Easthampton
The Board of Assessors will meet Wednesday, November 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM in person at 50 Payson Avenue, Assessors Office, Basement Level.
On the agenda:
- Approval of minutes and Public Speak Time (up to 15 minutes total, 3 minutes per person)
- Motor vehicle abatements and recommitments – review and sign
- FY2027 exemptions for seniors/surviving spouses, veterans, blind residents, and Community Preservation Act – review and sign
- FY2028 Chapterland – review and sign
- FY2027 recap sheet and supporting schedule – discuss
- 77 Oliver Street PILOT – discuss
- FY2027 new growth and values – discuss
- Real estate exemptions presentation – discuss
Residents can attend in person and share comments during the public speak portion of the meeting.
More Info: Calendar • Board of Assessors
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