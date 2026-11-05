🍽️ Easthampton MA Restaurant Jobs With Multiple Openings

Easthampton’s food scene is busy, and local diners are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work and friendly regulars, these spots are worth a look.

Employer: Easthampton Diner

Easthampton Diner Location: Easthampton, MA

Type: Other (nights only, in-person)

Other (nights only, in-person) Pay: From $6.75/hour (plus tips, if offered by employer)

Casual, local diner looking for an enthusiastic, outgoing host/server to seat guests, check IDs, share specials, and answer menu questions. Must be at least 18 and able to stop by the restaurant in person to fill out an application.

Employer: SILVER SPOON RESTAURANT

Location: Easthampton, MA

Type: Full-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Benefits: Paid training

Hands-on kitchen role where you’ll prep ingredients, cook menu items, and keep stations clean and organized. Good fit if you already have some food service or culinary experience and want steady hours in a busy local spot.

Employer: SILVER SPOON RESTAURANT

Location: Easthampton, MA

Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $23.50 – $28.30/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Note: Must have weekend availability

Front-of-house role focused on welcoming guests, taking accurate orders, and running food and drinks. Great if you have serving experience, like a busy breakfast/lunch crowd, and want higher hourly pay plus a flexible schedule.

Employer: SILVER SPOON RESTAURANT

Location: Easthampton, MA

Type: Part-time , in-person

, in-person Pay: $16.00 – $18.00/hour

Note: Must have weekend availability

Back-of-house role keeping the dish room and kitchen clean and sanitized, with some light food prep and bussing. Good entry point if you want to get into restaurant work and don’t mind staying active on your feet.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, check the details, and apply soon—local spots tend to hire fast when they find the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.