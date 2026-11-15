Looking for a new four-legged friend in Eastford, CT? These adoptable dogs are waiting at PawSafe Animal Rescue - CT for someone to love.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $550

Location: Foster home in Carmel, NY (by appointment)

Foster home in (by appointment) Shelter: PawSafe Animal Rescue - CT

Contact: info@pawsafe.org

Chili is one of two sweet pittie sisters from an accidental litter. She’s described as a quieter, more observant puppy who likes to take in the world around her rather than be loud and rowdy. You can meet and adopt her by setting up an appointment with her foster family in Carmel.

👉 Meet Chili and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 8 weeks)

Baby (about 8 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $550

Location: Foster home in Carmel, NY (by appointment)

Foster home in (by appointment) Shelter: PawSafe Animal Rescue - CT

Contact: info@pawsafe.org

Lola is Chili’s brindle sister, also a calm, observant puppy from the same “oops” litter. She’s looking for a family who will give her a safe, loving home and help her grow into a wonderful adult dog. Visits are by appointment with her foster.

👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: PawSafe Animal Rescue - CT

Location to meet: 348 Old Colony Rd, Eastford, CT

348 Old Colony Rd, Eastford, CT Visiting hours: Wed 4–6:30, Thurs 10:30–12:30, Sat & Sun 11–1

Alexander is a classic beagle: happy-go-lucky, nose to the ground, and friendly with everyone, including other dogs. He loves to explore and would be a great match for an outdoorsy family who enjoys walks and adventures.

Note: Due to MA Dept of Agriculture restrictions, Alexander cannot be adopted to Massachusetts residents.

👉 Meet Alexander and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $550

Shelter: PawSafe Animal Rescue - CT

Location to meet: 348 Old Colony Rd, Eastford, CT

348 Old Colony Rd, Eastford, CT Visiting hours: Wed 4–6:30, Thurs 10:30–12:30, Sat & Sun 11–1

Sid was brought to safety by a good Samaritan after being pushed out of a car. Despite his rough start, he’s a very playful pup who loves toys, tug-of-war, and then curling up under your arm for cuddles when he’s tired.

👉 Meet Sid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Eastford, CT, consider visiting PawSafe Animal Rescue - CT or emailing info@pawsafe.org to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.