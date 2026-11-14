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🏭 East Windsor NJ Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
East Windsor’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in pharma and beauty. If you like hands-on work with solid pay and benefits, these are worth a look.
Automation Technician – 1st Shift
- Employer: Shiseido
- Location: East Windsor, NJ
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: $24.12 – $33.16/hour
Run and troubleshoot automated beauty product lines (robots, conveyors, HMIs, packaging equipment) in a high-volume plant that makes over 70 million units a year. Good fit if you have basic mechanical/electrical skills, can read HMI faults/PLC ladder logic, and want strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k) with 6% match, PTO, and product discounts.
Packaging Team Lead – 2nd Shift
- Employer: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Location: East Windsor, NJ
- Type: Full-time, hourly, 2nd shift (4:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.)
- Salary: $32.00 – $38.00/hour
Lead a pharma packaging crew on 2nd shift, stepping in for the supervisor when needed and keeping lines (bottle fillers, blister packers, labelers, cartoners, serialization) running safely and on schedule. Great for someone with 5+ years in manufacturing/packaging and strong cGMP, documentation, and training skills.
Packaging Team Leader
- Employer: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Location: East Windsor, NJ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000 – $85,000/year
Higher-level leadership role over daily pharma packaging operations, coordinating multiple lines and shifts while backing up the Packaging Supervisor. Best for candidates with 10+ years in manufacturing/packaging and deep experience in cGMP, problem solving, and leading teams.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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