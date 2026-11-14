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East Windsor
📢 East Windsor honors three local businesses for 2026
12 days ago
📢 Local businesses honored with 2026 township awards
East Windsor Township has announced its annual Business Award winners, recognizing companies that improve the town through beautification, community service, and community enhancement.
This year’s honorees are:
- Sabinsa Corporation, 20 Lake Drive – A research-focused pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company with about 60 local employees at its 33,800-square-foot East Windsor headquarters.
- Patel Brothers, in East Windsor Village on Princeton Hightstown Road – A 22,300-square-foot grocery store offering a wide range of international foods and helping draw shoppers to the township’s commercial corridor.
- JCC Princeton Mercer Bucks & Abrams Camps, on Cedarville Road – A 10-acre camp and community resource offering recreational, educational, and social programs for children and families, open to all.
Mayor Janice S. Mironov presented the awards at a recent ceremony, praising the winners for strengthening East Windsor’s economy and community life.
More Info: Official Website of East Windsor Township, New Jer...
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