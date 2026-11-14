📢 Local businesses honored with 2026 township awards

East Windsor Township has announced its annual Business Award winners, recognizing companies that improve the town through beautification, community service, and community enhancement.

This year’s honorees are:

Sabinsa Corporation , 20 Lake Drive – A research-focused pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company with about 60 local employees at its 33,800-square-foot East Windsor headquarters.

, – A research-focused pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company with about at its 33,800-square-foot East Windsor headquarters. Patel Brothers , in East Windsor Village on Princeton Hightstown Road – A 22,300-square-foot grocery store offering a wide range of international foods and helping draw shoppers to the township’s commercial corridor.

, in – A grocery store offering a wide range of international foods and helping draw shoppers to the township’s commercial corridor. JCC Princeton Mercer Bucks & Abrams Camps, on Cedarville Road – A 10-acre camp and community resource offering recreational, educational, and social programs for children and families, open to all.

Mayor Janice S. Mironov presented the awards at a recent ceremony, praising the winners for strengthening East Windsor’s economy and community life.