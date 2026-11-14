East Windsor is busy right now with education jobs, especially for people who like helping students with money for school or training for healthcare careers.

Below are several Education & Training roles at Lincoln Tech – East Windsor, CT.

Employer: Lincoln Tech

Lincoln Tech Location: East Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Financial Aid Department and manage a team that helps students get their funding in place. This role owns daily operations, Title IV compliance, audits, and staff training, and may include some evenings/weekends. Comes with full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Lincoln Tech

Lincoln Tech Location: East Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with students to guide them through the full financial aid process, from application to Title IV clearance. Good fit if you have 1+ years of higher-ed financial aid experience, like detail work, and want to see your impact on career-focused students. Includes full-time benefits and growth opportunities.

Employer: Lincoln Tech

Lincoln Tech Location: East Windsor, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialize in helping current students stay funded through to graduation. You’ll handle repack reviews, graduation audits, award packages, and outreach to keep forms and renewals on track. Best for someone with 3+ years of Title IV experience who enjoys complex cases and detailed regulations. Comes with full-time benefits, professional development, and training.

Employer: Lincoln Tech

Lincoln Tech Location: East Windsor, CT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach future Medical Assistants using an established curriculum and a fully equipped lab. Ideal if you have 3+ years of MA experience and want to move into teaching with training and support. Includes 401(k) with match and professional growth opportunities.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.