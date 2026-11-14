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🛒 East Windsor CT Retail Jobs with Multiple Flexible Openings
East Windsor has a nice mix of steady retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from big-box stores to local auto and auction shops. Good options here if you like talking with people and keeping busy on your feet.
Customer Support Representative – Manufacturing
- Employer: Kelly (for a premier manufacturing client)
- Location: East Windsor, CT
- Pay: $20–$22/hour
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 AM–3:30 PM or 8:00 AM–4:30 PM), rotating Saturday mornings
Office-based customer support role where you help customers, support the sales team, and handle account questions. Great if you have 2–3 years of customer service, like a steady weekday schedule, and want a clear path to grow into leadership.
Auto Salesperson – Cool Jeeps and Trucks
- Employer: ACI Auto Group
- Location: East Windsor, CT
- Pay: $56,000–$75,000 per year
- Type: Full-time, in person
Sell lifted Jeeps, trucks, and other fun vehicles while helping customers find the right ride and going on test drives. Good fit if you’re outgoing, love cars, and want health insurance, paid time off, employee discounts, and advancement opportunities.
Master Merchandiser
- Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising
- Location: East Windsor, CT and nearby stores (within ~25 miles)
- Pay: $17.44/hour
- Type: Part-time, very flexible schedule
Travel to local retail stores to set displays, stock shelves, and reset layouts on your own schedule. Great if you want flexible hours, like working independently, and want access to 401(k), instant pay options, and other benefits if eligible.
Auction Block Clerk – Wednesdays Only
- Employer: Southern Auto Auction
- Location: East Windsor, CT 06088
- Pay: $17.50/hour, guaranteed 8 hours of pay per Wednesday
- Type: Part-time, 1 day/week (Wednesdays only)
Perfect side job if you’re free on Wednesdays and like a fast-paced environment. You’ll sit at the auction block, enter bids into the computer, and provide friendly customer service while cars roll through the lanes.
Meat/Produce Team Associate
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2282
- Location: 44 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor, CT 06088
- Pay: $17–$30/hour plus possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hour) and performance incentives
- Type: Full-time, multiple shifts (opening, morning, mid, closing, overnight)
Keep the meat and produce areas stocked, fresh, and food-safe in a busy supercenter. Solid choice if you want steady hours, benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and even tuition-paid education through Walmart’s Live Better U program.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t obvious at first glance.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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