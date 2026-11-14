East Windsor has a nice mix of steady retail and customer-facing jobs right now, from big-box stores to local auto and auction shops. Good options here if you like talking with people and keeping busy on your feet.

Employer: Kelly (for a premier manufacturing client)

Kelly (for a premier manufacturing client) Location: East Windsor, CT

Pay: $20–$22/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 AM–3:30 PM or 8:00 AM–4:30 PM), rotating Saturday mornings

Office-based customer support role where you help customers, support the sales team, and handle account questions. Great if you have 2–3 years of customer service, like a steady weekday schedule, and want a clear path to grow into leadership.

Employer: ACI Auto Group

Location: East Windsor, CT

Pay: $56,000–$75,000 per year

Type: Full-time, in person

Sell lifted Jeeps, trucks, and other fun vehicles while helping customers find the right ride and going on test drives. Good fit if you’re outgoing, love cars, and want health insurance, paid time off, employee discounts, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising

Location: East Windsor, CT and nearby stores (within ~25 miles)

Pay: $17.44/hour

Type: Part-time, very flexible schedule

Travel to local retail stores to set displays, stock shelves, and reset layouts on your own schedule. Great if you want flexible hours, like working independently, and want access to 401(k), instant pay options, and other benefits if eligible.

Employer: Southern Auto Auction

Location: East Windsor, CT 06088

Pay: $17.50/hour , guaranteed 8 hours of pay per Wednesday

, Type: Part-time, 1 day/week (Wednesdays only)

Perfect side job if you’re free on Wednesdays and like a fast-paced environment. You’ll sit at the auction block, enter bids into the computer, and provide friendly customer service while cars roll through the lanes.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2282

Location: 44 Prospect Hill Road, East Windsor, CT 06088

Pay: $17–$30/hour plus possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hour) and performance incentives

plus possible and performance incentives Type: Full-time, multiple shifts (opening, morning, mid, closing, overnight)

Keep the meat and produce areas stocked, fresh, and food-safe in a busy supercenter. Solid choice if you want steady hours, benefits (health, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and even tuition-paid education through Walmart’s Live Better U program.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers often have similar roles open that aren’t obvious at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.