⚠️ East Windsor town offices closed Nov 26–27

East Windsor town offices will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you need to handle anything in person with the town—like permits, payments, or paperwork—try to take care of it before November 26 or wait until offices reopen the following week.

This closure applies to town offices in East Windsor, CT; emergency services are not mentioned in this notice.