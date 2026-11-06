📅 Register by Nov 24 for Santa’s home deliveries

📅 Santa’s Delivery coming to East Vincent Township

Santa is making an early stop in East Vincent Township for the first-ever Santa’s Delivery.

On Saturday, December 12, Santa and his helpers will deliver gifts and spread holiday cheer right to homes in East Vincent.

If you’d like Santa to make a special delivery to your neighborhood, you must register online by Wednesday, November 24.

Spots and details are handled through the registration link mentioned in the announcement, so be sure to sign up before the deadline if your family wants to take part.