undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
East Vincent Township
📢 Join East Vincent’s 3rd Annual Giving Tree by Dec. 15
8 days ago
📢 Share some holiday cheer with East Vincent’s 3rd Annual Giving Tree
East Vincent Township is hosting its 3rd Annual Giving Tree to help brighten the holidays for neighbors in need.
- Pick up a tag: Starting Monday, November 16, stop by the East Vincent Township Office to choose a tag from the Giving Tree.
- Buy a gift: Purchase the gift listed on your tag.
- Return your gift: Bring the unwrapped gift back to the Township Office before December 15.
Your donation will help make someone’s holiday season a little brighter. The Township thanks everyone who joins in and helps support the community.
More Info: 3rd Annual Giving Tree - East Vincent, PA
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.