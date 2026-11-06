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East Vincent Township

📢 Join East Vincent’s 3rd Annual Giving Tree by Dec. 15

8 days ago
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📢 Share some holiday cheer with East Vincent’s 3rd Annual Giving Tree

East Vincent Township is hosting its 3rd Annual Giving Tree to help brighten the holidays for neighbors in need.

  • Pick up a tag: Starting Monday, November 16, stop by the East Vincent Township Office to choose a tag from the Giving Tree.
  • Buy a gift: Purchase the gift listed on your tag.
  • Return your gift: Bring the unwrapped gift back to the Township Office before December 15.

Your donation will help make someone’s holiday season a little brighter. The Township thanks everyone who joins in and helps support the community.

More Info: 3rd Annual Giving Tree - East Vincent, PA

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