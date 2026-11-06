📢 Join East Vincent’s 3rd Annual Giving Tree by Dec. 15

📢 Share some holiday cheer with East Vincent’s 3rd Annual Giving Tree

East Vincent Township is hosting its 3rd Annual Giving Tree to help brighten the holidays for neighbors in need.

Pick up a tag: Starting Monday, November 16 , stop by the East Vincent Township Office to choose a tag from the Giving Tree.

Starting , stop by the to choose a tag from the Giving Tree. Buy a gift: Purchase the gift listed on your tag.

Purchase the gift listed on your tag. Return your gift: Bring the unwrapped gift back to the Township Office before December 15.

Your donation will help make someone’s holiday season a little brighter. The Township thanks everyone who joins in and helps support the community.