Richard Sterban, longtime bass singer for The Oak Ridge Boys and the distinctive voice behind the group’s hit “Elvira,” died Saturday, November 14, 2026, in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He was 83. Sterban died from complications of bronchitis and pneumonia following a long battle with cancer.

For more information about Sterban’s life and career, visit:

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