PARIS, TEXAS – The City of Paris invites the community to kick off the holiday season at the Annual Downtown

Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Culbertson Fountain in

Downtown Paris.

The evening will be filled with holiday festivities, family-friendly activities, and plenty of Christmas cheer. Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with their elves and sleigh, will be on the plaza to greet families and create lasting holiday

memories. Tony Boss will be taking photos throughout the event, with free digital copies emailed to attendees.

Guests can enjoy live music beginning at 5:00 p.m., along with complimentary hot chocolate and popcorn provided by the Main Street Advisory Board. Donations will be accepted to support holiday activities throughout the season.

At 6:00 p.m., Mayor Pankaj will welcome the crowd and lead the official countdown to the lighting of the 2026

Christmas tree, one of Downtown Paris’s favorite holiday traditions. Adding a little Texas flair to the festivities, attendees can also visit the “Rein Steer,” a Texas-style twist on the traditional holiday reindeer. The Paris Downtown Association will also be sponsoring Letters to Santa, givingnchildren an opportunity to share their Christmas wishes.

Families are encouraged to make an afternoon of it by visiting downtown shops and restaurants before the

festivities begin. It’s a wonderful opportunity to support local businesses while enjoying the holiday atmosphere of Beautiful Downtown Paris. nBring the family, gather with friends, and join us as we light up downtown and celebrate the beginning of another holiday season together!

EVENT DETAILS

• What: Annual Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting

• When: Saturday, November 21, 2026 | 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

• Where: Culbertson Fountain, Downtown Paris, Texas

• Live Music: Begins at 5:00 p.m.

• Official Tree Lighting: 6:00 p.m., led by Mayor Pankaj

• Photos: Tony Boss will take photos, with free digital copies emailed to attendees.

For additional information, follow the City of Paris Main Street social media pages.

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