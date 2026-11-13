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Bryan County
Bryan County Shooting Incident Suspect Captured After Manhunt
By Dave Kirkpatrick,4 days ago
A man wanted in connection with Tuesday’s shooting incident in Bryan County has been arrested after a two-day manhunt. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Michael Nathan-Dale Garrett was found at a Rush Springs residence in Grady County early Thursday morning. He barricaded himself inside before being taken into custody. No one was injured in Tuesday’s shooting.