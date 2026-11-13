Inaugural celebration commemorates Native American Heritage Month with a native fashion show, film screenings from indigenous filmmakers, traditional performances, stickball and local artisans

(HOCHATOWN, OKLA.) November 12, 2026 — Choctaw Landing will host its first Native Fashion & Film Festival in celebration of Native American culture through fashion, film, music and dance, on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The free event will take place at Choctaw Landing (272 N. State Highway 259A, Hochatown, OK 74728) on Cypress Lawn (event will move indoors in the case of rain).

The inaugural event centers on a Native fashion show that begins at 4 p.m. featuring the work of Native American designers and artisans including Teresa Billy, Sarah Smith, Teri Scroggins of Humma Fichik (Red Star) Designs, Cliff Wilson, Colt James and Michael Pilant. Approximately 30 Choctaw models will showcase clothing, jewelry and beadwork that blend traditional Choctaw craftsmanship with contemporary design.

The festival also features several short films from indigenous filmmakers including award-winning Kiowa and Choctaw filmmaker Steven Paul Judd’s futuristic Mary Margaret Road Grader, and Mark D. Williams’ Lady Red Warriors about the rise of the Choctaw Nation women’s stickball team (Tvshka Homma Ohoya), plus a film made by a group of Choctaw youth. The film showings begin at 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to launch this first-ever Native Fashion & Film Festival at Choctaw Landing to celebrate the rich artistic traditions and creative voices of Indigenous creators,” said Shauna Williams, senior executive officer of Communications for the Choctaw Nation. “Highlighting Native fashion, film and art is an essential way to honor our heritage while supporting contemporary artists. We hope attendees walk away with a deeper appreciation for the beauty, storytelling and enduring spirit of Native culture.”

In addition to the fashion and film showcases, the day offers a full lineup of cultural activities and traditional performances, including a welcome blessing, Choctaw hymns, and Fancy Dancers led by Michael Roberts. Attendees can also experience an exhibition stickball demonstration on Oka Sita Lawn. Cultural vendors and traditional food, including Indian tacos from Cypress Grill, will be available throughout the day.

Meet the Designers & Artists

Teresa Billy creates and customizes a variety of clothing pieces featuring Choctaw-inspired designs and motifs, including diamonds, spirals, and other traditional elements. Her work includes jackets, skirts, shirts, skorts, and other contemporary apparel.

Sarah Smith is known for her traditional Choctaw textiles and contemporary ribbon skirts. Her designs often feature intricate basket-weave patterns that reflect Southeastern Native artistry and cultural traditions.

Teri Scroggins is the founder of Humma Fichik (Red Star) Designs, a clothing brand established in 2024. Her work specializes in Native American fashion, upscale wedding attire, and creatively upcycled denim jackets that blend contemporary style with Native design influences.

Cliff Wilson is a talented Choctaw silversmith whose work incorporates Choctaw and ancestral Mound Builder symbolism. His creations include bolo ties, earrings, cuffs, and other handcrafted jewelry pieces that celebrate Southeastern Native heritage.

Colt James is a Choctaw silversmith who learned the craft from his late grandfather. Carrying forward generations of tradition, he creates rings, earrings, necklaces, and other jewelry in both silver and copper.

Michael Pilant is a Choctaw beadwork artist best known for his contemporary baldric sashes. Historically worn by Choctaw leaders, these sashes continue to be created for modern-day community members and feature Southeastern tribal symbolism expressed through intricate beadwork.

Meet the Filmmakers:

Steven Paul Judd – A Kiowa/Choctaw from Oklahoma, Steven Paul Judd is a filmmaker, director, screenwriter, fiction author and visualist. His filmography provides a unique perspective on Native American culture today. A member of the Writers Guild of America, Judd served as a staff writer for Disney’s XD Comedy Series, Zeke and Luther.

Mark D. Williams – A Choctaw tribal member, William’s first feature length sports documentary, “Tvshka Nowvt Aya,” covered Oklahoma Choctaw stickball and won Best Film in 2018 at the NatiVisions Film Festival in Arizona. His second documentary with the Choctaw Nation, “Ikhaiyana la chi” (I Will Remember) won three awards (NatiVisions Film Festival, LA Skins Fest, Will Rogers International Film Festival).

Schedule of Events

Featured Events:

4 p.m. – Native Fashion Show featuring designs by Teresa Billy, Sarah Smith, Teri Scroggins, Cliff Wilson, Colt James, and Michael Pilant

5:30 – 6 p.m. – Q&A with designers

6 p.m. – 7p.m. — Film Showing spotlighting Indigenous filmmakers, including Stephen Paul Judd and Choctaw youth filmmakers

Traditional Performances:

1:30 p.m. – Opening Welcome, Lord’s Prayer, and Choctaw Hymns

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Fancy Native Dancers

All-Day Activities (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.):