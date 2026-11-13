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Austin
Bi-Partisan Bill To Regulate Data Centers Introduced In Austin
By Dave Kirkpatrick,4 days ago
15 Republican and one Democrat state senator have filed legislation to regulate large data centers of at least 100,000 square feet. The bill addresses water use, cooling, electric-grid connections, permits and tax incentives. It would cap municipal property-tax abatements at 50% of eligible property value and allow regulators to halt construction or suspend certain permits for violations of utility rules.