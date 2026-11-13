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Texas
State Voters Could Decide Future Of Sports Gambling
By Dave Kirkpatrick,4 days ago
A bill has been filed for the upcoming legislative session that would let Texans vote on whether they want sports gambling. And experts think it has got a good shot at passing this session. Joe Maloney heads the Sports Betting Alliance. He says that Texans are already placing wagers. They’re either doing it overseas or in others states. Either way, he says, Texas is not getting the tax benefits.