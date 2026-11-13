The Rivercrest Rebel Regiment captured its second consecutive and third state championship in four years, winning the Class 2A title at the 2026 UIL State Marching Competition in San Antonio. Rivercrest, also won the Class A title at the Bands of America San Antonio Super Regional. Cooper’s Mighty Maroon Band tied for eighth in Class 2A, narrowly missing the finals. Sulphur Springs took the Silver Medal in the 4a State Championship and North Lamar finished 11th, just one spot short of advancing.