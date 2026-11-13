A Texas man convicted of fatally stabbing and beheading three young children in a squalid, windowless apartment in Brownsville in 2003 was executed Thursday evening, hours after Oklahoma put another man to death. Forty-six-year-old John Allen Rubio was pronounced dead at 6:47pm in Huntsville. Earlier Thursday, 73-year-old James Pavatt received a lethal injection in McAlister Oklahoma at an Oklahoma prison for the of his girlfriend’s estranged husband in 2001. Thursday’s executions were the 36th and 37th this year in the U.S.