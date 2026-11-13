An appeals court has upheld the guilty pleas and prison sentences of two people in the fentanyl- and meth-related death of their 4-month-old son in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma. Julian Glenn and Vanessa Nelson of Krebs were initially arrested in a drug-trafficking investigation. A medical examiner later determined the infant died from fentanyl and meth poisoning. Glenn pleaded guilty in August and received 30 years for murder and 10 years for trafficking. Nelson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in October and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.