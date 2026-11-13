undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Camp County
Camp County Commissioners Issue Anti-Sharia Law Resolution
By Dave Kirkpatrick,4 days ago
Camp County has become the second county in East Texas and the state to formally denounce Sharia Law. The Commissioners Court approved a resolution opposing the implementation of Sharia Law and claims Sharia principles conflict with constitutional protections, including individual freedom, religious liberty, free speech and gender equality.