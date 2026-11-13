Aikin Elementary School students celebrated Veterans Day in a heartfelt way on Wednesday, November 11, by inviting veteran family members to participate in a special Veterans Walk around the campus.

The event provided students with a meaningful opportunity to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces while creating lasting memories with their loved ones.

Students proudly walked alongside their veteran family members, celebrating their service and sacrifice. The Veterans Walk was more than just a parade; it was an opportunity for students to connect with the heroes in their own families and gain a deeper appreciation for the freedoms they enjoy each day.

For many students, the event served as a reminder that heroes are not just individuals they read about in history books, but also the parents, grandparents, and other family members who have answered the call to serve their country.

The Veterans Walk reflected Aikin’s commitment to teaching students the importance of gratitude, respect, and patriotism while strengthening the connection between the school, families, and community.

Paris ISD extends its sincere appreciation to all veterans, especially those who took the time to join Aikin students for this special celebration. Their service, dedication, and sacrifice continue to inspire future generations of Wildcats.