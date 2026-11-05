Paris Police Report Thursday, Nov. 5th

11/04 – Officers were flagged down by pedestrians in the 100 block of NW 7th Street regarding a female who was reportedly unconscious behind a business. Officers made contact with the female, who was awakened and exhibited signs of intoxication. She was subsequently placed under arrest for Public Intoxication. During a search of her person, officers located a baggie containing methamphetamine. The female was additionally charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1/1-B, Less Than One Gram, a State Jail Felony.

During this reporting period, officers conducted 14 traffic stops, made 5 adult arrests, and

responded to 87 calls for service.

Capt. Brian Ramirez