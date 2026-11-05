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Mt Pleasant
Wallace MS HOsting Veterans Day Program
By Dave Kirkpatrick,2 days ago
P.E Wallace Middle School in Mt Pleasant is hosting an incredible Veterans Day program on Wednesday November 11 and they want to collect enough items to give every veteran in attendance a door prize and they are in need of more prizes. Prizes can be anything from items, hats, gift cards, baskets, etc. If you or your business would like to donate please message Courtney Cluley on Facebook.