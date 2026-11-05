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Mt Pleasant

Wallace MS HOsting Veterans Day Program

By Dave Kirkpatrick,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjrK5_1GmwYagm00

P.E Wallace Middle School in Mt Pleasant is hosting an incredible Veterans Day program on Wednesday   November 11 and they want to collect enough items to give every veteran in attendance a door prize and they are in need of more prizes.  Prizes can be anything from items, hats, gift cards, baskets, etc.  If you or your business would like to donate please message Courtney Cluley on Facebook.

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