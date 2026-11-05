First Federal Community Bank Presents $4,555.27 Donation to Paris ISD

Paris Independent School District recently received a $4,555.27 donation from First Federal Community Bank through its ongoing Paris Wildcat Spirit Card Program.

The donation was celebrated during a recent Paris High School pep rally, where First Federal representatives Krista Baxter, Lilly Lewis, Kandace Davidson, Julie Welch, and Tina Freelen presented the check to Paris ISD Superintendent Althea Dixon.

Through the Wildcat Spirit Card Program, First Federal donates a percentage of every qualifying PIN-less credit transaction made using a Wildcat Debit Card directly to Paris ISD. Since the program’s inception in 2009, First Federal has contributed more than $53,500 to the district, demonstrating its longstanding commitment to supporting local education.

“We are incredibly grateful to First Federal Community Bank for its continued partnership and investment in Paris ISD,” said Dixon. “What makes this program so special is that it gives our community an easy way to support our schools through everyday purchases. Every time someone chooses to use their Wildcat Debit Card, they are making a difference for our students. We sincerely appreciate First Federal and every Wildcat supporter who helps make this contribution possible.”

The Wildcat Spirit Card Program is a shining example of how local businesses and community members can work together to make a lasting impact on public education.

Wildcat Debit Cards are available for order at any First Federal Community Bank location.