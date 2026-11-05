Aikin Elementary Celebrates Fourth Annual “Reading Under the Stars”

Aikin Elementary School recently welcomed students and their families for its fourth annual “Reading Under the Stars,” an evening dedicated to celebrating the joy of reading and bringing families together.

The special event has become a cherished tradition at Aikin, giving families an opportunity to step away from their busy schedules, grab a blanket, and enjoy quality time together with a good book beneath the evening sky.

More than just a night of reading, the event encourages families to create lasting memories while reinforcing the importance of literacy and the positive impact reading together can have on a child’s education.

Aikin Principal Katie McKinney expressed her appreciation for the families who attended and the teachers who helped make the evening possible.

“It’s always so heartwarming to see our families come together and share the joy of reading,” McKinney said. “We are incredibly thankful for our wonderful Aikin teachers who gave their time to make this special evening possible. Seeing our students excited about books and enjoying that time with their families is what makes this event so meaningful year after year.”

Now in its fourth year, Reading Under the Stars continues to highlight Aikin Elementary’s commitment to building strong connections between home and school while inspiring students to develop a lifelong love of reading.