NE Texas Election Results

Turnout was described as extremely heavy on Election Day, as well as early voting in what’s been described as historic. For the first time in more than 30 years, Democrats took every major office in the state as well as the US Senate seat. Governor Abbott conceded victory to his opponent Gina Hinojosa at about 10pm. Newly elected US Senator James Talerico trounced Republican Ken Paxton. In northeast Texas- Incumbent Congressman Pat Fallon won easily, and Keith Self defeated Evan HUnt.

Evan Hunt. Northeast Texas State Senator Bryan Hughes won handily over Laticia Ambrozi. Area winners in the State House were Brent Money, Cole Hefner and Chris Spencer.