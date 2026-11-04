Northeast Texas HS Bands Headed To UIL State Competition

Four Northeast Texas marching bands have qualified for the UIL State Marching Band Championships. The Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band, North Lamar Panther Band, Rivercrest Rebel Regiment, and Cooper High School’s Mighty Maroon Marching Band all earned state berths during their respective Area competitions in Longview. The Class 2A and Class 4A competitions were held at Spring Hill and Pine Tree High Schools, respectively. The UIL State Marching Band Championships will be held next week at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Cuatro bandas de música del noreste de Texas se han clasificado para el Campeonato Estatal de Bandas de Marcha de la UIL. La Banda Wildcat de Sulphur Springs, la Banda Pantera-Pantera de North Lamar, el Regimiento Rebelde Rivercrest y la Banda de Marcha Mighty Maroon de la Cooper High School obtuvieron plazas estatales durante sus respectivas competiciones de área en Longview. Las competiciones de las Clases 2A y 4A se celebraron en los institutos Spring Hill y Pine Tree, respectivamente. El Campeonato Estatal de Bandas de Marcha de la UIL se celebrará la próxima semana en el Alamodome de San Antonio.