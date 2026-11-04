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Grand Saline

Grand Saline Schools Shut Down After Suspect Flees Custody

By Dave Kirkpatrick,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ui1YN_1Gkex8By00
Jeremy Wayne Hester
Grand Saline PD

Grand Saline ISD schools were placed on temporary secure status Tuesday as police searched for wanted 40-year-old Jeremy Wade Hester, who fled while officers attempted to serve an outstanding warrant. Police say there was no immediate threat to the public, but Hester remains at large. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red T-shirt and a ball cap. Anyone spotting him is urged not to approach him and to call 911.

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