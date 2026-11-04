Paris Police Investigating Armed Robbery

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, shortly after 4 a.m., officers with the Paris Police Department were dispatched to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 2600 block of Lamar Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers learned that an unidentified individual entered the store and presented the clerk with a note indicating that a robbery was taking place, then presented a firearm. After receiving all the cash from the register, the suspect then fled the store on foot.

The suspect was described as approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a slender build. The individual was wearing a blue rain poncho, a mask and gloves.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Paris Police Department at 903-784-6688.