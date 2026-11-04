Historic Democratic Sweep in Texas Statewide Elections Ends Decades of GOP Dominance

AUSTIN — Texas voters delivered a stunning political earthquake on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, handing Democrats every major statewide executive office for the first time in more than three decades. With roughly 94% of precincts reporting as of early Wednesday morning, Democratic candidates led or had been projected winners across the board, ending the Republican Party’s unbroken control of statewide offices that began after Ann Richards left the governorship in 1995.

Governor

State Representative Gina Hinojosa (D) defeated three-term incumbent Republican Greg Abbott. Hinojosa received 5,057,741 votes (52.80%) to Abbott’s 4,379,950 (45.73%), with Libertarian Pat Dixon taking 140,972 votes (1.47%). Associated Press and other outlets projected her victory on election night. She becomes the first Hispanic governor of Texas and the first Democrat to win the office in 32 years. Abbott conceded after it became mathematically clear he could not overcome the margin.

Lieutenant Governor

State Representative Vikki Goodwin (D) ousted longtime incumbent Dan Patrick (R). Goodwin led with 4,917,988 votes (51.74%) to Patrick’s 4,340,445 (45.66%). Patrick conceded the race. As lieutenant governor, Goodwin will preside over the Texas Senate.

Attorney General

State Senator Nathan Johnson (D) defeated Republican Mayes Middleton, 4,965,917 votes (52.38%) to 4,356,942 (45.96%). Johnson succeeds Ken Paxton, who left the office to run for the U.S. Senate (where he lost to Democrat James Talarico).

Comptroller of Public Accounts

State Senator Sarah Eckhardt (D) defeated appointed incumbent Don Huffines (R), 4,852,136 votes (51.31%) to 4,366,350 (46.18%). Eckhardt becomes the first Democrat to hold the state’s chief financial office in decades.

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Democrat Benjamin Flores, a Bay City city councilman, defeated incumbent Dawn Buckingham (R), 4,850,478 votes (51.42%) to 4,429,635 (46.96%). The land commissioner oversees the General Land Office, state lands, mineral rights, the Permanent School Fund, disaster recovery funds, and the Alamo.

Commissioner of Agriculture

Democrat Clayton Tucker defeated Republican Nate Sheets, 4,829,259 votes (51.31%) to 4,391,917 (46.66%). Sheets had defeated longtime incumbent Sid Miller in the Republican primary. Tucker will lead the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Railroad Commissioner

Democrat Jon Rosenthal defeated Republican Bo French, 4,936,453 votes (52.56%) to 4,275,877 (45.53%). Rosenthal will join the three-member Railroad Commission, which regulates the state’s oil and gas industry. The other two seats remain held by Republicans Christi Craddick and Wayne Christian.

The Democratic sweep mirrored a national midterm wave in which Democrats were projected to take control of both chambers of Congress. In Texas, strong Latino turnout, concerns over household costs, education, and other issues contributed to the shift, according to analysts and early exit data.

Results remain unofficial until counties complete their canvass and the state certifies the election. All newly elected officials are expected to take office in January 2027. The outcomes mark the most significant realignment in Texas statewide politics in a generation.