Paris ISD Campuses “Pink-Out” for Breast Cancer Awareness

Paris ISD campuses host various activities to support Cancer Awareness and the courageous people who fight this battle. Justiss Elementary wore pink this morning for a “Pink-Out” morning assembly. Students from Kindergarten to 4th grade were dressed from head to toe in pink. Paris Junior High and Paris High both hosted a pink out pep rally.

