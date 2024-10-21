Hopkins County Jail Bookings

A traffic stop for a suspected fake license tag at the 140 mile marker of I-30 in Hopkins County, and a computer check revealed that the car had been stolen. Further investigation led to the arrest of 33-year-old Lashunta Marie Jones of Dallas on 1 count of Unauthorized Use of a vehicle and 5 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Another occupant of the vehicle, 40-year-old Margeta Deanne Robinson of Dallas was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor . Both women were booked into the Hopkins County jail.

Thirty-seven-year-old Charles Vincent Viele of Carrolton was arrested by Sulphur Springs police following a routine traffic stop in the 400 block of East Industrial Drive. The officer noticed a baggie with a crystal -like substance in the center console. Drug paraphernalia was also found and Viele was charged with Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Sulphur Springs police arrested 30-year-old Justin Dwayne Humphries after a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Jefferson. Humphries gave the officer permission to search the vehicle and drug paraphernalia was located. A crystal like substance was then found in a cap inside the vehicle. Humphries was arrested for 3 rd degree felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.