Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • East Texas Broadcasting

    Hopkins County Jail Bookings

    By Dave Kirkpatrick,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXC10_0wFR2w8K00
    Marqueta Deanne Robinson Hopkins County Jail
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AE3Vu_0wFR2w8K00
    Lashunta Marie Jones
    Hopkins County Jail

    A traffic stop for a suspected fake license tag at the 140 mile marker of I-30 in Hopkins County, and a computer check revealed that the car had been stolen. Further investigation led to  the arrest of 33-year-old Lashunta Marie Jones of Dallas on 1 count of Unauthorized Use of a vehicle and 5 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Another occupant of the vehicle, 40-year-old Margeta Deanne Robinson of Dallas was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and a misdemeanor .  Both women were booked into the Hopkins County jail.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13FGNs_0wFR2w8K00
    Charles Vincent Vie;e
    Hopkins county jail

    Thirty-seven-year-old Charles Vincent Viele of Carrolton was arrested by Sulphur Springs police following a routine traffic stop in the 400 block of East Industrial Drive. The officer noticed a baggie with a crystal -like substance in the center console. Drug paraphernalia was also found and Viele was charged with Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a controlled substance.

    Sulphur Springs police arrested 30-year-old Justin Dwayne Humphries after a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Jefferson. Humphries gave the officer permission to search the vehicle and drug paraphernalia was located. A crystal like substance was then found in a cap inside the vehicle. Humphries was arrested for 3 rd degree felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and New Mexico
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Big Meech Resurfaces In First Photo Since Prison Release
    HipHopDX.com1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Why is Amber Guyger still in prison, asks Dan Abrams
    NewsNation5 days ago
    Texas man suspected of killing his wife found dead hanging from a tree
    themirror.com1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Texas Supreme Court will hear case on SMU break with United Methodist Church
    WFAA1 day ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group4 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Golfers Noticed Something Furry Hiding In Nearby Creek And Immediately Called For Help
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    When will Texas freeze? Farmer's Almanac Reveals Winter Forecast
    mike martinez1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Saddest dog at Texas shelter bears scars of neglect and called ‘ugly’ holds on to hope his hero will come
    petrescuereport.com3 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Republican advantage grows with Trump and Cruz still favored to win in Texas, pollster says
    CBS DFW3 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel16 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy