    • East Texas Broadcasting

    Paris Police Report For Friday, October 18

    By Clint Cooper,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1RuH_0wCJLjXq00
    Tamaron Dayshawn Robinson – Photo Paris PD

    Officers arrested Tamaron Dayshawn Robinson, 29, on Wednesday and charged her with Criminal Trespassing and Criminal Mischief after they caught her inside a closed business in the 600 block of Bonham St. Robinson had damaged a large amount of property in the company after breaking a front window with a large rock and making entry. Officers arrested Robinson without incident.

    Los oficiales arrestaron a Tamaron Dayshawn Robinson, de 29 años, el miércoles y la acusaron de allanamiento de morada y travesuras criminales después de que la atraparon dentro de un negocio cerrado en la cuadra 600 de Bonham St. Robinson había dañado una gran cantidad de propiedad en la compañía después de romper una ventana delantera con una piedra grande y entrar. Los oficiales arrestaron a Robinson sin incidentes.

    On Wednesday, officers received a report of a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in the 3600 block of Castlegate. Someone entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole a handgun, jewelry, and changes. The firearm was later recovered from the juvenile suspects after they attempted to purchase accessories at a local business, and they notified the department.

    In a separate incident on Wednesday, someone took a laptop computer from an unlocked vehicle in the 3500 block of Ruby Way.

    On Thursday, a victim notified the police department about fraud. A Richmond, Indiana, complainant notified the reporting officer that an individual had attempted to pass a forged check from the business to a local credit union. The incident is one of several that the complainant has reported to various agencies nationwide. Officers completed a report, and an investigation will proceed.

    Officers made 29 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 230 calls for service for this reporting period, October 16, 6:00 am until October 18, 5:59 am.

    Captain John T. Bull

    El miércoles, los oficiales recibieron un informe de un robo de un vehículo motorizado en la cuadra 3600 de Castlegate. Alguien entró en el vehículo sin llave de la víctima y robó una pistola, joyas y monedas. El arma de fuego fue recuperada más tarde de los sospechosos juveniles después de que intentaron comprar accesorios en un negocio local, y notificaron al departamento.

    En un incidente separado el miércoles, alguien tomó una computadora portátil de un vehículo sin llave en la cuadra 3500 de Ruby Way.

    El jueves, una víctima notificó al departamento de policía sobre el fraude. Un demandante de Richmond, Indiana, notificó al oficial informante que un individuo había intentado pasar un cheque falsificado de la empresa a una cooperativa de ahorro y crédito local. El incidente es uno de varios que el denunciante ha denunciado a diversas agencias a nivel nacional. Los oficiales completaron un informe y se llevará a cabo una investigación.

    Los oficiales hicieron 29 paradas de tráfico, arrestaron a cuatro adultos y respondieron a 230 llamadas de servicio para este período de informe, del 16 de octubre a las 6:00 a.m. al 18 de octubre a las 5:59 a.m.

    common sense 1on1!
    2d ago
    this app has totally become trash!! article very poorly put together 🙄
