Help A Child Benefit Today, Saturday

The 2-day 17th Annual “Help A Child” benefit gets underway this morning at 8am at the Hopkins County Civic Center with the area Ag students “build off”. The students will be given kit, courtesy of Preifert’s in Mt Pleasant and will be given instructions on the project. The students won’t know what they are building until contest time. THe benefit will continue on Saturday with a full day of activities, including chili and bbq cook-offs, livestock show, AG mechanic’s contest auction, a raffle for a Kubota RTV and trailer, kids activities and much more. Details are on our news website.