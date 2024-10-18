Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • East Texas Broadcasting

    Help A Child Benefit Today, Saturday

    By Dave Kirkpatrick,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOzX4_0wC1o5IV00

    The 2-day 17th Annual “Help A Child” benefit gets underway this morning at 8am at the Hopkins County Civic Center with the area Ag students “build off”. The students will be given kit, courtesy of Preifert’s in Mt Pleasant and will be given instructions on the project.  The students won’t know what they are building until contest time. THe benefit will continue on Saturday with a full day of activities, including chili and bbq cook-offs, livestock show,  AG mechanic’s contest auction, a raffle for a Kubota RTV and trailer, kids activities and much more.  Details are on our news website.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Retired DEA Agent Convicted of Conspiracy and Drug Distribution
    Tysonomo Multimedia9 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida23 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Major California retailer raises minimum wage to $19.25
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Officials move closer to allowing public to carry concealed guns in Wyoming Capitol
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy