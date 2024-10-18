Open in App
    Three Survive Van Zandt County Plane Crash

    By Dave Kirkpatrick,

    2 days ago

    A small plane crashed at about 10am Thursday morning in a field in Van Zandt County but State troopers say all  3 people onboard exited the plane Safely.  The plane left from Terrell Municipal Airport, and the FAA will investigate.

