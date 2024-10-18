Open in App
    Hopkins County United Way Campaign Report

    By Dave Kirkpatrick,

    2 days ago

    The Hopkins County United Way  reports that   campaign pledges to date total $41,349..  THe next reporting  meeting  will be held next Tues., Oct. 22, at 9:00 a.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.

