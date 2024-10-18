Nacogdoches Officers Recognized For Bravery

Two East Texas police officers are being recognized for their bravery after disregarding their own safety to stop a woman from jumping off a Nacogdoches bridge. Nacogdoches Officers Seth Stover and Chris Snider arrived at the bridge, and tried to convince the distraught woman to get on their side of the guardrail. When it seemed likely that the woman was ready to jump, Stover and Snider prevented the woman from jumping by pulling her over the guardrail, disregarding the risk to their own safety.