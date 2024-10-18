Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • East Texas Broadcasting

    Paris Area Weekend Events

    By Dave Kirkpatrick,

    2 days ago

    Four area High School Bands will compete on Saturday, October 19, at Wildcat Stadium, hosted by the Paris High School Blue Blazes Band.

    Four area High School Bands compete in competition on Saturday, October 19, hosted by the Paris High School Blue Blazes Band at Wildcat Stadium. Bands participating in the “Kitty Litter Klassic” are Paris, North Lamar, Sulphur Springs, and Celina. The purpose of the competition is to help the bands prepare for future band contests this year. A public performance featuring the bands will be at 7:00 pm.

    Join the fun at the Casey Strong Pump Track Race on Saturday, October 19, starting at 8:00 am. It is for all ages to register and experience the Paris Pump Track at the Sports Complex located on Collegiate Avenue next to the Love Civic Center.

    Come out for a Haunted Treat at Tailored Rides on Saturday, October 19, at 6:00 pm. Free food, games, and a horse parade will start at 6:15 pm. Tailored Rides is at 384 CR 42520. Find out more about it at Tailored Rides dot org.

    Come out for the Fall Festival at Oak Park on Bonham Street on Saturday, October 19, from 2:00 until 6:00 pm. There’ll be bounce houses, candy, hot dogs, chips, drinks, and snow cones! It is free! There will also be a costume contest with cash prizes at 3:00, 4:00, and 5:00 pm.

    The Annual Mannequin Night is on Saturday, October 19, from 5:30 pm until 9:30 pm at the Plaza in downtown Paris. Mannequin Night is a free event where “live mannequins” dress in costume and pose in storefronts. This year’s theme is TV Land! The event is free, but there will be many food trucks, live music, and the best downtown Paris offers.

    The Flautt Memorial Ranch Rodeo is on Sunday at 3:00 pm at the Paris Rodeo and Ranch Club. The event will feature Open Ranch Bronc Riding, Team Penning, Stray Gathering, Wild Cow Milking, and Mugging. For information and entry, call Alex Loiselle at 903-491-6842.

    Cuatro bandas de escuelas secundarias del área competirán el sábado 19 de octubre en el Estadio Wildcat, organizado por la Banda Blue Blazes de la Escuela Secundaria de París.

    Cuatro bandas de escuelas secundarias del área compiten en competencia el sábado 19 de octubre, organizada por la Banda Blue Blazes de la Escuela Secundaria de París en el Estadio Wildcat. Las bandas que participan en el “Kitty Litter Klassic” son Paris, North Lamar, Sulphur Springs y Celina. El propósito de la competencia es ayudar a las bandas a prepararse para futuros concursos de bandas este año. A las 19:00 horas habrá una actuación pública de las bandas.

    Únase a la diversión en la carrera Casey Strong Pump Track el sábado 19 de octubre, a partir de las 8:00 am. Es para todas las edades registrarse y experimentar el Pump Track de París en el Complejo Deportivo ubicado en Collegiate Avenue junto al Centro Cívico Love.

    Ven a disfrutar de un Haunted Treat en Tailored Rides el sábado 19 de octubre a las 6:00 pm. Comida gratuita, juegos y un desfile de caballos comenzarán a las 6:15 pm. Tailored Rides está en 384 CR 42520. Más información al respecto en Tailored Rides punto org.

    Venga al Festival de Otoño en Oak Park en Bonham Street el sábado 19 de octubre, de 2:00 a 6:00 pm. ¡Habrá casas inflables, dulces, perros calientes, papas fritas, bebidas y conos de nieve! ¡Es gratis! También habrá un concurso de disfraces con premios en efectivo a las 3:00, 4:00 y 5:00 pm.

    La Noche Anual de Maniquíes es el sábado 19 de octubre, de 17:30 a 21:30 horas en la Plaza del centro de París. La Noche de Maniquíes es un evento gratuito en el que “maniquíes vivos” se visten con disfraces y posan en los escaparates. ¡El tema de este año es TV Land! El evento es gratuito, pero habrá muchos camiones de comida, música en vivo y las mejores ofertas del centro de París.

    El Flautt Memorial Ranch Rodeo es el domingo a las 3:00 pm en el Paris Rodeo and Ranch Club. El evento contará con Open Ranch Bronc Riding, Team Penning, Stray Gathering, Wild Cow Ordking y Mugging. Para información y participación, llame a Alex Loiselle al 903-491-6842.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson16 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post22 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Martha Stewart's Affair, Look Inside a Massive NJ Castle & More
    Bryce Gruber9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile20 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile20 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA5 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney17 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen15 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King22 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Tiny 6-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    The Issaquah Salmon Days Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen17 days ago
    Meet Kiki: The Tiny 11lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy