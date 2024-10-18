Paris Area Weekend Events

Four area High School Bands will compete on Saturday, October 19, at Wildcat Stadium, hosted by the Paris High School Blue Blazes Band.

Four area High School Bands compete in competition on Saturday, October 19, hosted by the Paris High School Blue Blazes Band at Wildcat Stadium. Bands participating in the “Kitty Litter Klassic” are Paris, North Lamar, Sulphur Springs, and Celina. The purpose of the competition is to help the bands prepare for future band contests this year. A public performance featuring the bands will be at 7:00 pm.

Join the fun at the Casey Strong Pump Track Race on Saturday, October 19, starting at 8:00 am. It is for all ages to register and experience the Paris Pump Track at the Sports Complex located on Collegiate Avenue next to the Love Civic Center.

Come out for a Haunted Treat at Tailored Rides on Saturday, October 19, at 6:00 pm. Free food, games, and a horse parade will start at 6:15 pm. Tailored Rides is at 384 CR 42520. Find out more about it at Tailored Rides dot org.

Come out for the Fall Festival at Oak Park on Bonham Street on Saturday, October 19, from 2:00 until 6:00 pm. There’ll be bounce houses, candy, hot dogs, chips, drinks, and snow cones! It is free! There will also be a costume contest with cash prizes at 3:00, 4:00, and 5:00 pm.

The Annual Mannequin Night is on Saturday, October 19, from 5:30 pm until 9:30 pm at the Plaza in downtown Paris. Mannequin Night is a free event where “live mannequins” dress in costume and pose in storefronts. This year’s theme is TV Land! The event is free, but there will be many food trucks, live music, and the best downtown Paris offers.

The Flautt Memorial Ranch Rodeo is on Sunday at 3:00 pm at the Paris Rodeo and Ranch Club. The event will feature Open Ranch Bronc Riding, Team Penning, Stray Gathering, Wild Cow Milking, and Mugging. For information and entry, call Alex Loiselle at 903-491-6842.

Cuatro bandas de escuelas secundarias del área competirán el sábado 19 de octubre en el Estadio Wildcat, organizado por la Banda Blue Blazes de la Escuela Secundaria de París.

Cuatro bandas de escuelas secundarias del área compiten en competencia el sábado 19 de octubre, organizada por la Banda Blue Blazes de la Escuela Secundaria de París en el Estadio Wildcat. Las bandas que participan en el “Kitty Litter Klassic” son Paris, North Lamar, Sulphur Springs y Celina. El propósito de la competencia es ayudar a las bandas a prepararse para futuros concursos de bandas este año. A las 19:00 horas habrá una actuación pública de las bandas.

Únase a la diversión en la carrera Casey Strong Pump Track el sábado 19 de octubre, a partir de las 8:00 am. Es para todas las edades registrarse y experimentar el Pump Track de París en el Complejo Deportivo ubicado en Collegiate Avenue junto al Centro Cívico Love.

Ven a disfrutar de un Haunted Treat en Tailored Rides el sábado 19 de octubre a las 6:00 pm. Comida gratuita, juegos y un desfile de caballos comenzarán a las 6:15 pm. Tailored Rides está en 384 CR 42520. Más información al respecto en Tailored Rides punto org.

Venga al Festival de Otoño en Oak Park en Bonham Street el sábado 19 de octubre, de 2:00 a 6:00 pm. ¡Habrá casas inflables, dulces, perros calientes, papas fritas, bebidas y conos de nieve! ¡Es gratis! También habrá un concurso de disfraces con premios en efectivo a las 3:00, 4:00 y 5:00 pm.

La Noche Anual de Maniquíes es el sábado 19 de octubre, de 17:30 a 21:30 horas en la Plaza del centro de París. La Noche de Maniquíes es un evento gratuito en el que “maniquíes vivos” se visten con disfraces y posan en los escaparates. ¡El tema de este año es TV Land! El evento es gratuito, pero habrá muchos camiones de comida, música en vivo y las mejores ofertas del centro de París.

El Flautt Memorial Ranch Rodeo es el domingo a las 3:00 pm en el Paris Rodeo and Ranch Club. El evento contará con Open Ranch Bronc Riding, Team Penning, Stray Gathering, Wild Cow Ordking y Mugging. Para información y participación, llame a Alex Loiselle al 903-491-6842.