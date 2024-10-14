Open in App
    Henderson County Man Charged With Animal Cruelty

    By Dave Kirkpatrick,

    2 days ago

    A 59-year-old  Athens man was arrested at his residents on 12 counts of cruelty to non livestock animals and 2 counts of cruelty to livestock animals.  When deputies arrived at Jerry Fontenot’s home they found four dead dogs still in chains, 12 other dogs in bad health along with a pig and a donkey. He’s being held at the Henderson County Jail on a total bond of $26,000.

