    Van Zandt County Man Sentenced For Animal Cruelty

    By Dave Kirkpatrick,

    2 days ago

    A Van Zandt County man was sentenced to six years in the state penitentiary after pleading guilty to animal cruelty charges to non-livestock animals. The SPCA says James Henry Eubanks was arrested after an investigation led to the removal of 10 “cruelly treated dogs” near Wills Point. At the time of the incident, the temperature was only 15 degrees. Three dogs were killed, and 6 were running loose in the freezing weather. The SPCA says there was no food shelter or water on the site.

