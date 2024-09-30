Open in App
    Free Sulphur Springs Mammography Clinic is Full

    By Dave Kirkpatrick,

    2 days ago

    Sulphur Springs, TX –
    The free mammography clinic offered to uninsured Hopkins County women over 40 is full. All sixty
    appointments have been claimed and, a waiting list has been created. If you missed securing an
    appointment, please call the Ruth &amp; Jack Gillis Women’s Center at 903-438-4325 to get on the waiting
    list.
    The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation sponsors the clinic which is paid for with proceeds from the
    5 th Annual Designer Handbag Bingo and direct donations from local ladies.
    This is the fifth year the clinic has been offered. The clinic is offered in October as part of Breast Cancer
    Awareness Month.
    The Foundation encourages all women to make an appointment for their annual mammograms. Since
    early detection is so important in the outcome of breast cancer, women are reminded not to skip a year.

