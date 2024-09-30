Free Sulphur Springs Mammography Clinic is Full

Sulphur Springs, TX –

The free mammography clinic offered to uninsured Hopkins County women over 40 is full. All sixty

appointments have been claimed and, a waiting list has been created. If you missed securing an

appointment, please call the Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center at 903-438-4325 to get on the waiting

list.

The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation sponsors the clinic which is paid for with proceeds from the

5 th Annual Designer Handbag Bingo and direct donations from local ladies.

This is the fifth year the clinic has been offered. The clinic is offered in October as part of Breast Cancer

Awareness Month.

The Foundation encourages all women to make an appointment for their annual mammograms. Since

early detection is so important in the outcome of breast cancer, women are reminded not to skip a year.