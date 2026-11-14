East Syracuse has a nice mix of customer service roles right now, from call centers to big-box retail. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.

Employer: Robert Half

Robert Half Location: East Syracuse, NY

Type: Temporary / Contract , potential to go permanent

, potential to go permanent Salary: Not listed

Support a service-focused team handling calls, online orders, and in-person questions. You’ll manage orders, check product availability, and coordinate with sales and manufacturing, with hands-on training, benefits for contract staff, and a path to grow your skills.

Employer: Carrier

Location: East Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $53,000 – $106,000/year

Full-time role helping distributors with parts selection, pricing, and order status by phone, chat, and email. Comes with a wide benefits package (health, retirement, paid time off, tuition help) and is a good fit if you have 2+ years call center or account experience and like solving customer issues.

Employer: BJ’s Wholesale Club

Location: East Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $19.75 – $24.69/hour

Lead the front-end team (cashiers, self-checkout, membership desk) and keep lines moving while coaching staff on great member service. Weekly pay, free BJ’s membership, paid time off, health benefits, 401(k) with match, and stock purchase plan make this strong for someone with frontline or cashier leadership experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.