East Syracuse is busy on the production side right now, with solid engineering roles and hands-on plant work all in one spot. If you’re into making things run smoother, there’s good variety here.

Employer: INFICON

INFICON Location: East Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,000–$130,000 per year

Senior-level role owning complex projects on the production floor, from fixture and tooling design to improving first-pass yield and leading big capital improvements. Great fit if you have 7+ years in mechanical/manufacturing engineering and like using SPC, PFMEA, and data to fix problems and boost throughput.

Employer: INFICON

INFICON Location: East Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$95,000 per year

Mid-level engineering role focused on assembly and test issues, process improvement, and building better fixtures and routings in SAP/MES. Good match if you have 2+ years experience, enjoy hands-on troubleshooting, and want to grow in a high-mix, tight-tolerance manufacturing environment.

Employer: NYCANNA LLC, DBA THE BOTANIST

Location: East Syracuse, NY

Type: Likely full-time (set weekday shift)

Likely full-time (set weekday shift) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00am–3:30pm, with possible overtime

Hands-on packaging role in a regulated cannabis manufacturing facility, working with flower, vapes, and edibles while tracking every batch and keeping the line audit-ready. Good for detail-oriented folks 21+ with 1–2 years in packaging or production who want steady hours plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.