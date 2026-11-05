🛒 East Syracuse Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

East Syracuse has some solid customer-facing roles right now, from phones to retail floors. If you like helping people and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Carrier

Carrier Location: East Syracuse, NY (on-site, call center)

(on-site, call center) Type: Full-time

Salary: $31,500 – $56,500/year + possible short-term cash incentives

Handle inbound calls from homeowners and dealers on the 1-800-CARRIER line, helping with product questions, warranty info, and connecting customers to local dealers. 2–3 weeks of paid on-site training, strong benefits (health, retirement, generous paid time off, tuition help), and a clear pay range make this a good fit if you have 6+ months call center or high-volume phone experience.

Employer: The Raymond Corporation (Toyota Material Handling North America)

(Toyota Material Handling North America) Location: East Syracuse, NY – Parts Distribution Center

Type: Full-time, on-site

Schedule: First shift, Monday–Friday

First shift, Salary: $60,440 – $73,395/year

Support Raymond’s dealer network with technical parts questions by phone, email, and online channels. You’ll dig into drawings, parts catalogs, and older models, and work with other teams to solve issues. This role pays well, offers strong benefits (401k match up to 6%, PTO, 13 holidays, medical/dental/vision), and is ideal if you have 3+ years in customer-facing technical support and are comfortable reading technical drawings.

Employer: Staples

Location: East Syracuse, NY

Type: Full-time or flexible part-time (store needs)

Salary: Compensation based on experience (not listed as a range)

Lead the front of the store, coach the sales team, and keep customers engaged while driving sales and merchandising. Staples offers weekly pay, paid time off, store discounts, 401(k) with match, and benefits for eligible full-timers, plus the chance to schedule an in-person interview within minutes after applying. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail sales experience and some background coaching or supervising others.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.