East Stroudsburg has steady demand for hands-on caregivers and medical support staff right now. If you like helping people one-on-one, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Caring Matters Home Care

Caring Matters Home Care Location: East Stroudsburg, PA (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00 – $14.00 per hour

Work directly in clients’ homes helping with daily living, personal care, and light home support. You’ll need 2+ years of experience, a clean background check, current physical and 2-step PPD, plus a valid driver’s license and reliable car.

Employer: mighty caregivers LLC

mighty caregivers LLC Location: East Stroudsburg, PA (in-home care)

(in-home care) Type: Part-time / flexible (day & midday shifts; some evenings/weekends/overnights possible)

Part-time / flexible (day & midday shifts; some evenings/weekends/overnights possible) Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Provide non-medical support like bathing, dressing, meal prep, light housekeeping, and companionship in clients’ homes. Must be 18+, able to pass health screenings (including TB test), and have your own vehicle; offers flexible schedule, mileage reimbursement, paid training, PTO, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Lehigh Valley Health Network – Hospice Pocono

– Hospice Pocono Location: 175 E Brown St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm; weekend/holiday rotation)

Pay: Not listed

Home hospice CNA role providing hands-on personal care and ADL support in patients’ homes as part of a respected regional health network. Requires PA CNA license, BLS (AHA), 1+ year healthcare experience, ability to drive to patient homes, and comfort working with terminally ill patients and families.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.