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🍽️ East Stroudsburg Food Jobs: Multiple Restaurant Roles Open Now
East Stroudsburg’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.
Saute Chef/Cook
- Employer: Muller's Family Restaurant
- Location: East Stroudsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
- Pay: $15.00 – $19.00 per hour
Fast-paced line cooking role for an experienced sauté cook. Great if you want steady hours and don’t mind weekends and holidays.
Line Cook / Breakfast Cook
- Employer: Muller's Family Restaurant (small deli in Marshalls Creek)
- Location: East Stroudsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
- Pay: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour
Early-bird job with 5:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. shifts and weekend work. Good fit if you like mornings and want either full or part-time hours.
Waitstaff / Hostess
- Employer: Muller's Family Restaurant
- Location: East Stroudsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person
- Pay: Not listed
Front-of-house role greeting guests, taking orders, and keeping the dining room running smoothly. Ideal if you enjoy customer service and a busy restaurant vibe.
If one of these feels right, don’t wait—apply soon and lock in your spot while places are still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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