East Stroudsburg’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Muller's Family Restaurant

Muller's Family Restaurant Location: East Stroudsburg, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Full-time or Part-time, in-person Pay: $15.00 – $19.00 per hour

Fast-paced line cooking role for an experienced sauté cook. Great if you want steady hours and don’t mind weekends and holidays.

Employer: Muller's Family Restaurant (small deli in Marshalls Creek)

Muller's Family Restaurant (small deli in Marshalls Creek) Location: East Stroudsburg, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Full-time or Part-time, in-person Pay: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour

Early-bird job with 5:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. shifts and weekend work. Good fit if you like mornings and want either full or part-time hours.

Employer: Muller's Family Restaurant

Muller's Family Restaurant Location: East Stroudsburg, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Full-time or Part-time, in-person Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house role greeting guests, taking orders, and keeping the dining room running smoothly. Ideal if you enjoy customer service and a busy restaurant vibe.

If one of these feels right, don’t wait—apply soon and lock in your spot while places are still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.