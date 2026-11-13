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East Stroudsburg
🏥 East Stroudsburg Healthcare: Multiple Local Openings Now Hiring
7 days ago
Healthcare hiring is busy right now in East Stroudsburg, PA—from hospital roles to in-home care, there’s something for many skill levels and schedules.
Certified Emergency Department Technician – Day Shift
- Employer: Lehigh Valley Health Network
- Location: Lehigh Valley Hospital–Pocono, East Stroudsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time, day shift, every other weekend & rotating holidays
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll support the ER team with patient transport, comfort care, room turnover, EKGs, and venipuncture. Great fit if you have 1+ year ED experience, BLS, and want fast-paced work in a Magnet-recognized hospital.
Registered Nurse, Float Nursing – Nights
- Employer: Lehigh Valley Health Network
- Location: Lehigh Valley Hospital–Pocono, East Stroudsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time, night shift (7:00 pm–7:30 am), weekends & holidays in rotation
- Salary: Not listed
Float across units providing bedside care, patient education, and support for hospital-wide goals. Ideal for an RN with strong clinical skills who likes variety and working with different teams.
Registered Nurse – Per Diem, Inpatient Rehab
- Employer: Lehigh Valley Health Network
- Location: Lehigh Valley Hospital–Pocono, East Stroudsburg, PA
- Type: Per diem, day shift (7:00 am–7:00 pm), some weekends & holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Per diem RN role on an IP Rehab unit, focusing on recovery and transition of care. Good option if you want flexible hours while keeping hands-on acute rehab experience.
Phlebotomist – Outpatient Lab, Day Shift
- Employer: Lehigh Valley Health Network
- Location: Plaza Court, East Stroudsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time, day shift, Mon–Fri with floating, weekend & holiday rotation
- Salary: Not listed
Draw blood and other specimens, perform EKGs and DNA collections, and handle lab orders and processing. Great for someone with phlebotomy experience or training, strong customer service, and a valid PA driver’s license.
Inpatient Care Manager – Registered Nurse
- Employer: Lehigh Valley Health Network
- Location: Lehigh Valley Hospital–Pocono, East Stroudsburg, PA
- Type: Full-time, day shift (8:00 am–4:30 pm), weekends & holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Use your BSN and 3+ years’ experience to coordinate hospital care and safe discharges, work closely with the care team, and manage resources. Good move if you enjoy case management and big-picture planning for patients.
Home Health Aide (HHA) – Flexible Part-Time
- Employer: Beck 'N Call
- Location: East Stroudsburg, PA & nearby towns
- Type: Part-time, flexible schedule; current need Thu–Sun, 2 pm–8 pm
- Pay: $13.50–$13.75 per hour
Work in clients’ homes, usually within 15 minutes of where you live, with a schedule built around your availability. Includes benefits like 401(k) match, PTO, and insurance options; 1 year of caregiving experience and a driver’s license are preferred.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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